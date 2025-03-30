Severe storms produce devastating wind gusts in Chicago area

Some parts of the Chicago area saw wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour as powerful thunderstorms hammered the region Sunday.

The worst of the wind was experienced in Porter County, as some parts of the area experienced damage to trees and homes due to the powerful storms.

According to trained weather spotters in Lakes of the Four Seasons, some homes had shingles peeled from their roofs, with wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour measured in the area.

In nearby Valparaiso, a wind gust of 80 miles per hour was recorded as the storms howled through the region, with some reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour as they traveled to the northeast.

Elsewhere in Indiana, wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded in Remington, located in Jasper County, and Munster, Indiana recorded a wind gust of 60 miles per hour in Lake County.

Illinois was not immune from storm damage either, as a 74 mile-per-hour wind gust was recorded in Ford Heights in suburban Cook County. Another gust of 62 miles per hour was recorded in Momence, located in eastern Kankakee County.

Tree damage was also reported in Sleepy Hollow, with penny-size hail recorded in Grayslake and Tinley Park.

The thunderstorms produced a number of severe thunderstorm warnings in the area, causing a delay in the Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels and a ground stop at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Newton and Lake counties in Indiana, but it’s unclear if any tornadoes touched down in the area.

After the storms move through the region, temperatures are expected to plummet, with readings only expected in the low-to-mid 40s on Monday. Another chance of strong-to-severe storms exists in the forecast late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.