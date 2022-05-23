Severe Storms Possible Wednesday, but Warmer Temps Could Arrive by Holiday Weekend

Things are expected to be mostly dry on Tuesday, with cool temperatures still in place, but some parts of the southern suburbs could potentially see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the overnight hours into Wednesday, according to forecast models.

Wednesday will likely be the main event in terms of storms, with some parts of the NBC 5 viewing area currently under a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

That includes parts of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with nearly all of Indiana, officials said.

The main threats with the storms would be heavy rain, some hail and gusty winds.

Thursday will likely see rain continuing in the area, but after that system clears out, a warmer, drier trend is likely to settle into the region by the holiday weekend.

Saturday should see highs climb into the 70s in most of the area, then Sunday could see highs increasing into the 80s, where they’ll stay for several days.

More importantly, things will likely remain dry for all sorts of Memorial Day ceremonies and get-togethers.

