Severe Storms Possible in Chicago Area Saturday as Cold Front Approaches

An unsettled weather pattern could potentially culminate with severe thunderstorms hitting the Chicago area on Saturday, with large sections of the region currently at a “slight” risk of potentially-damaging storms to start the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a cold front is expected to sweep into the area on Saturday, bringing with it the chance for multiple rounds of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Chicago’s southern suburbs, including LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, will be at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Saturday.

Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana will also see a “slight risk” of severe weather.

The rest of the NBC 5 viewing area is currently at a “marginal” risk of severe storms, according to models.

Models indicate that humid air will be pumped into the region ahead of a cold front moving through, supporting the development of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are all possible with the storms, but more will become known on the potential threats in the coming hours.

