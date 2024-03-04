Severe storms firing outside of Chicago area as front approaches

Numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued in northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as a cold front approaches the Chicago area Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple tornado warnings have been issued in counties near the Mississippi River, but no touchdowns have been confirmed at this time.

The most recent warning issued near the Chicago area expired in Wisconsin’s Walworth County at 4:45 p.m., with a severe thunderstorm warning still in effect for that area.

Another severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued adjacent to the Chicago area, with southwestern Ogle County and northwestern Lee County under that warning until 5:15 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The main threats with storms in that area are quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, along with heavy downpours. Residents are also being urged to remain alert for the possibility of tornadoes with the cells, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, storms will continue building toward the Chicago area throughout the afternoon, arriving in the far northwestern parts of the region by 6 p.m. The rest of the area will likely see storms arriving between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to forecast models.

Quarter-size hail and gusty winds are expected to be the main threats, with frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours also possible.

After the storms move out of the area, cooler temperatures are expected in coming days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s on Tuesday and then highs back into the upper-40s and low-50s by Wednesday. Another cooldown is possible heading into the weekend, according to forecast models.