Severe storms could cause flash flooding in parts of Chicago area

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact Illinois and Indiana on Wednesday, potentially inundating areas that dealt with flooding earlier this month.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois and northwest Indiana will be at a “slight” risk of severe storms on Wednesday, with threats of large hail and wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour both possible.

What’s more, the repeated development of showers and storms, which could begin in the overnight hours and last into the morning on Wednesday, could pose a flooding risk, with heavy rains possible with storms that develop.

Those storms could also re-fire on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, adding even more rainwater to the mix.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has already declared an “overflow action alert” to ask residents to cut back on their water usage this week, including holding off on washing clothes or dishes and delaying showers if possible.

Those requests come amid concerns that sewer water levels and reservoir levels remain too high after last week’s heavy rains, meaning that a torrent of additional rain could cause significant problems that could require the MWRD to once again reverse the flow of the river on Wednesday.

As if that weren’t enough, there is also a small chance of tornadoes with the storms, according to SPC and the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The first wave is expected to develop overnight and into Wednesday morning. After a brief lull, more showers and storms could develop in the noon hour, and more could fire late Wednesday afternoon as well, with multiple chances of rain in the process.