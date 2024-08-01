Severe storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain to Chicago area

The Chicago area could wake up to strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Thursday, with the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center upgrading the region to a “slight” risk of severe weather.

According to the latest guidance from the NBC 5 Storm Team, the biggest threat of severe weather Thursday could arrive in the morning, with storms sweeping down from Minnesota and Wisconsin just in time for the morning rush hour.

Those storms could pack heavy rains, which could lead to localized flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

There are also chances of hail, as well as a non-zero tornado risk associated with the storms, according to the SPC.

After those showers and storms move through the area, the atmosphere could stabilize for the afternoon, which could limit the chance of more storms developing during that time. Any storms that do develop could still produce rain and gusty winds, but may not reach severe limits.

The threat of rain in the Chicago area could stick around into Friday, as an area of low-pressure spins over Lake Michigan, shifting winds out of the north and bringing a few different waves of rain to the region.

It isn’t likely severe weather will develop from that system, but some embedded storms could form.

Those storms will move out of the area by Saturday, paving the way for a clear weekend with warm temperatures in the upper-80s or perhaps low-90s across the region.

The next chance of rain doesn’t emerge until Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off after that system moves through.