Several Rounds of Precipitation, Including Chance of Snow, Possible This Weekend

The Chicago area can expect to see several rounds of precipitation in the coming days as a series of fast-moving weather systems journey across the region.

The first of those systems is expected to arrive late Thursday night, and will likely stick around through Friday morning.

While most of the area will likely see rain, some areas along and north of Interstate 88 may see accumulating wet snow, according to forecast models.

That snow could stick around into the Friday morning commute, making for difficult travel conditions.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s and into the low-40s on Thursday, but Friday could see slightly cooler readings, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s across most of the area.

The next chance for precipitation will likely arrive Saturday evening, with most of it falling in the form of rain. Some mixed precipitation is possible, especially as temperatures cool into the evening hours. Snow could also fall in some locations, according to forecast models.

After a few days of mostly cloudy conditions, Tuesday could potentially see the arrival of a much-stronger system, which could hammer the area with locally-heavy downpours. High temperatures are expected to jump into the low-to-mid 50s, making the system a mostly-rain-driven event.

After that system finally moves out of the region on Wednesday, slightly cooler temperatures will likely take hold, with highs diving back into the mid-30s.

Stay tuned for all the latest from the NBC 5 Storm Team, and download the NBC Chicago app for forecasts, radar and more.