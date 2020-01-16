Several Inches of Snow Possible as Strong System Heads for Chicago

A powerful burst of snow could dump several inches in some parts of the Chicago area and wreak havoc on the evening commute Friday.

A moisture-filled system is set to move into the area Friday afternoon, beginning as snow across Chicago before heightening during the evening rush hour.

Locations north of Interstate 80 could see as much as 4 inches in accumulation while areas south could see anywhere from 2 to 3 inches.

The snow is expected to transition to ice and sleet before turning to all rain by Saturday morning. It could switch back to snow before the system ends Saturday afternoon and evening, however. NBC's Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno said to expect a "slushy mess."

Because of the mixed precipitation expected, totals will largely depend on how quickly temperatures warm and the path of the system.

Temperature highs on Saturday could reach near 40 degrees, but that won't last long as highs plunge to near 15 degrees by Sunday, with wind chill readings well below zero.

Storm Team 5 will continue to monitor developments in the days ahead. Check the developing forecast here.