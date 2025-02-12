Chicago Weather

Dozens of Chicago-area schools announce closures ahead of expected snow. Here's a list

The announcements come as the Chicago area was upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory

By NBC Chicago Staff

Several schools across the Chicago area have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning ahead of what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.

Over two dozen schools across the region have announced closures, or moves to e-learning protocols, ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall, according to the Emergency Closing Center.

Below is the latest list of schools that have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning for classes on Wednesday.

Public schools

Dist #23Prospect HeightsE-learning
Bensenville Elementary SchoolBensenvilleE-learning
Dist #2BensenvilleE-learning
Dist #48 (Salt Creek District)Villa ParkE-learning
Alan B. Shepard High SchoolPalos HeightsClosing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
Dist #103 (Lyons)LyonsClosed Tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #148 Dolton WestRiverdaleE-learning
Dist #158 (Lansing Elementary)LansingE-learning
Dist #167 (Brookwood District)GlenwoodClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #218Oak LawnClosing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
Dist #26 (River Trails District)Mount ProspectClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dwight D. Eisenhower SchoolBlue IslandClosing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
Harold L. Richards High SchoolOak LawnClosing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
Dist #33 (West Chicago)West ChicagoClosed tomorrow, e-learning
Dist #34 (Winfield)WinfieldClosed tomorrow
Dist #94 (Community High School)West ChicagoClosed tomorrow, e-learning
Dist #1 (Momence Community Unit)MomenceClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #308OswegoE-learning
Dist #46 (Community Consolidated School)GrayslakeClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #50 (Woodland District)Gages LakeClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #56 (Gurnee)GurneeClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Prairie Crossing Charter SchoolGrayslakeClosed tomorrow
Dist #114 (Manhattan)ManhattanClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #122 (New Lenox)New LenoxClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #157-cFrankfortClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #161 (Summit Hill District)FrankfortClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Dist #17 (Channahon)ChannahonE-learning
Dist #86 (Joliet Public Schools)JolietClosed tomorrow, E-learning

Private schools

St. Hubert SchoolHoffman EstatesClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Montini Catholic High School - LombardLombardE-learning
St. Petronille SchoolGlen EllynClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Visitation Catholic School - ElmhurstElmhurstClosed tomorrow
Cross Lutheran SchoolYorkvilleClosed tomorrow
St. John's Lutheran School (Wels)LibertyvilleClosing At 11:30 a.m.
Families Of Faith Christian AcademyChannahonClosed tomorrow
Ashburn Christian AcademyOrland ParkClosed tomorrow
Immanuel Lutheran School - HillsideHillsideClosed tomorrow, no evening activities
New Connections AcademyPalatineClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Resurrection College Prep High SchoolChicagoClosed tomorrow, E-learning
South CampusPalatineE-learning
Glenoaks School - Pheasant Ridge CampusGlendale HeightsClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Immaculate Conception Grade SchoolElmhurstClosed tomorrow
St. Isidore SchoolBloomingdaleClosed tomorrow
Timothy Christian SchoolsElmhurstClosed tomorrow
Glenoaks Therapeutic Day School - West CampusNorth AuroraClosed tomorrow, E-learning
St. Catherine Of SienaDundeeClosed tomorrow, E-learning
St. Edward Central Catholic High SchoolElginE-learning
Precious Lambs Preschool (Grayslake)GrayslakeClosed tomorrow
St. Gilbert SchoolGrayslakeClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Marian Central Catholic HighschoolWoodstockClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Faith Movers Academy (University Park)University ParkClosed tomorrow
Lincoln-way Area Special EducationFrankfortClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Mother Teresa Catholic AcademyCreteClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Providence Catholic Children's AcademyNew LenoxClosed tomorrow
St. Joseph Catholic School - ManhattanManhattanClosed tomorrow
St. Jude SchoolNew LenoxClosed tomorrow

Colleges

Dominican UniversityRiver ForestClosed tomorrow, E-learning
Benedictine UniversityLisleClosed tomorrow, work-at-home
Kankakee Community CollegeKankakeeClosed tomorrow
Purdue University Northwest - Hammond CampusHammondE-learning
Purdue University Northwest – Westville CampusWestvilleE-learning
Governors State UniversityUniversity ParkE-learning, work-at-home
University Of St. FrancisJolietClosed tomorrow, E-learning

The announcements come as the Chicago area was upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.

The alert from the National Weather Service, which takes effect Wednesday morning, warns of the potential for anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region.

Heavy, widespread snow was expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday, with the highest totals expected during the afternoon and evening.

"Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening commute when we expect the highest snowfall rates (potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour at times)," the NWS said.

Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, districts are limited to five E-learning days per year.

Chicago Public Schools, which had not announced any closures as of Tuesday, has its own set of guidelines for determining if schools will close due to weather.

Factors used by the district include:

  • Air temperature and wind chill
  • The amount of snow and ice on the ground
  • The accessibility of buildings and roads
  • Potential issues with heating/cooling systems or power outages
  • The ability to transport students safely on buses
  • Air quality during periods of extreme heat

"Chicago Public Schools’ goal is to always have schools open. We don’t want students to miss valuable learning time and meals they may depend on as part of the school day," the district states on its website. "Therefore, CPS will do everything possible to keep classes in session as long as it is safe for students and staff."

