Several schools across the Chicago area have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning ahead of what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.

Over two dozen schools across the region have announced closures, or moves to e-learning protocols, ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall, according to the Emergency Closing Center.

Below is the latest list of schools that have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning for classes on Wednesday.

Public schools

Dist #23 Prospect Heights E-learning Bensenville Elementary School Bensenville E-learning Dist #2 Bensenville E-learning Dist #48 (Salt Creek District) Villa Park E-learning Alan B. Shepard High School Palos Heights Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities Dist #103 (Lyons) Lyons Closed Tomorrow, E-learning Dist #148 Dolton West Riverdale E-learning Dist #158 (Lansing Elementary) Lansing E-learning Dist #167 (Brookwood District) Glenwood Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #218 Oak Lawn Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities Dist #26 (River Trails District) Mount Prospect Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dwight D. Eisenhower School Blue Island Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities Harold L. Richards High School Oak Lawn Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities Dist #33 (West Chicago) West Chicago Closed tomorrow, e-learning Dist #34 (Winfield) Winfield Closed tomorrow Dist #94 (Community High School) West Chicago Closed tomorrow, e-learning Dist #1 (Momence Community Unit) Momence Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #308 Oswego E-learning Dist #46 (Community Consolidated School) Grayslake Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #50 (Woodland District) Gages Lake Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #56 (Gurnee) Gurnee Closed tomorrow, E-learning Prairie Crossing Charter School Grayslake Closed tomorrow Dist #114 (Manhattan) Manhattan Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #122 (New Lenox) New Lenox Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #157-c Frankfort Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #161 (Summit Hill District) Frankfort Closed tomorrow, E-learning Dist #17 (Channahon) Channahon E-learning Dist #86 (Joliet Public Schools) Joliet Closed tomorrow, E-learning

Private schools

St. Hubert School Hoffman Estates Closed tomorrow, E-learning Montini Catholic High School - Lombard Lombard E-learning St. Petronille School Glen Ellyn Closed tomorrow, E-learning Visitation Catholic School - Elmhurst Elmhurst Closed tomorrow Cross Lutheran School Yorkville Closed tomorrow St. John's Lutheran School (Wels) Libertyville Closing At 11:30 a.m. Families Of Faith Christian Academy Channahon Closed tomorrow Ashburn Christian Academy Orland Park Closed tomorrow Immanuel Lutheran School - Hillside Hillside Closed tomorrow, no evening activities New Connections Academy Palatine Closed tomorrow, E-learning Resurrection College Prep High School Chicago Closed tomorrow, E-learning South Campus Palatine E-learning Glenoaks School - Pheasant Ridge Campus Glendale Heights Closed tomorrow, E-learning Immaculate Conception Grade School Elmhurst Closed tomorrow St. Isidore School Bloomingdale Closed tomorrow Timothy Christian Schools Elmhurst Closed tomorrow Glenoaks Therapeutic Day School - West Campus North Aurora Closed tomorrow, E-learning St. Catherine Of Siena Dundee Closed tomorrow, E-learning St. Edward Central Catholic High School Elgin E-learning Precious Lambs Preschool (Grayslake) Grayslake Closed tomorrow St. Gilbert School Grayslake Closed tomorrow, E-learning Marian Central Catholic Highschool Woodstock Closed tomorrow, E-learning Faith Movers Academy (University Park) University Park Closed tomorrow Lincoln-way Area Special Education Frankfort Closed tomorrow, E-learning Mother Teresa Catholic Academy Crete Closed tomorrow, E-learning Providence Catholic Children's Academy New Lenox Closed tomorrow St. Joseph Catholic School - Manhattan Manhattan Closed tomorrow St. Jude School New Lenox Closed tomorrow

Colleges

Dominican University River Forest Closed tomorrow, E-learning Benedictine University Lisle Closed tomorrow, work-at-home Kankakee Community College Kankakee Closed tomorrow Purdue University Northwest - Hammond Campus Hammond E-learning Purdue University Northwest – Westville Campus Westville E-learning Governors State University University Park E-learning, work-at-home University Of St. Francis Joliet Closed tomorrow, E-learning

The announcements come as the Chicago area was upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.

The alert from the National Weather Service, which takes effect Wednesday morning, warns of the potential for anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region.

Heavy, widespread snow was expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday, with the highest totals expected during the afternoon and evening.

"Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening commute when we expect the highest snowfall rates (potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour at times)," the NWS said.

Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, districts are limited to five E-learning days per year.

Chicago Public Schools, which had not announced any closures as of Tuesday, has its own set of guidelines for determining if schools will close due to weather.

Factors used by the district include:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The accessibility of buildings and roads

Potential issues with heating/cooling systems or power outages

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Air quality during periods of extreme heat

"Chicago Public Schools’ goal is to always have schools open. We don’t want students to miss valuable learning time and meals they may depend on as part of the school day," the district states on its website. "Therefore, CPS will do everything possible to keep classes in session as long as it is safe for students and staff."

