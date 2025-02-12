Several schools across the Chicago area have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning ahead of what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.
Over two dozen schools across the region have announced closures, or moves to e-learning protocols, ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall, according to the Emergency Closing Center.
Below is the latest list of schools that have announced closures, early dismissals or switches to e-learning for classes on Wednesday.
Public schools
|Dist #23
|Prospect Heights
|E-learning
|Bensenville Elementary School
|Bensenville
|E-learning
|Dist #2
|Bensenville
|E-learning
|Dist #48 (Salt Creek District)
|Villa Park
|E-learning
|Alan B. Shepard High School
|Palos Heights
|Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
|Dist #103 (Lyons)
|Lyons
|Closed Tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #148 Dolton West
|Riverdale
|E-learning
|Dist #158 (Lansing Elementary)
|Lansing
|E-learning
|Dist #167 (Brookwood District)
|Glenwood
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #218
|Oak Lawn
|Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
|Dist #26 (River Trails District)
|Mount Prospect
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dwight D. Eisenhower School
|Blue Island
|Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
|Harold L. Richards High School
|Oak Lawn
|Closing At 12:30 p.m., no evening activities
|Dist #33 (West Chicago)
|West Chicago
|Closed tomorrow, e-learning
|Dist #34 (Winfield)
|Winfield
|Closed tomorrow
|Dist #94 (Community High School)
|West Chicago
|Closed tomorrow, e-learning
|Dist #1 (Momence Community Unit)
|Momence
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #308
|Oswego
|E-learning
|Dist #46 (Community Consolidated School)
|Grayslake
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #50 (Woodland District)
|Gages Lake
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #56 (Gurnee)
|Gurnee
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Prairie Crossing Charter School
|Grayslake
|Closed tomorrow
|Dist #114 (Manhattan)
|Manhattan
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #122 (New Lenox)
|New Lenox
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #157-c
|Frankfort
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #161 (Summit Hill District)
|Frankfort
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Dist #17 (Channahon)
|Channahon
|E-learning
|Dist #86 (Joliet Public Schools)
|Joliet
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
Private schools
|St. Hubert School
|Hoffman Estates
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Montini Catholic High School - Lombard
|Lombard
|E-learning
|St. Petronille School
|Glen Ellyn
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Visitation Catholic School - Elmhurst
|Elmhurst
|Closed tomorrow
|Cross Lutheran School
|Yorkville
|Closed tomorrow
|St. John's Lutheran School (Wels)
|Libertyville
|Closing At 11:30 a.m.
|Families Of Faith Christian Academy
|Channahon
|Closed tomorrow
|Ashburn Christian Academy
|Orland Park
|Closed tomorrow
|Immanuel Lutheran School - Hillside
|Hillside
|Closed tomorrow, no evening activities
|New Connections Academy
|Palatine
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Resurrection College Prep High School
|Chicago
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|South Campus
|Palatine
|E-learning
|Glenoaks School - Pheasant Ridge Campus
|Glendale Heights
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Immaculate Conception Grade School
|Elmhurst
|Closed tomorrow
|St. Isidore School
|Bloomingdale
|Closed tomorrow
|Timothy Christian Schools
|Elmhurst
|Closed tomorrow
|Glenoaks Therapeutic Day School - West Campus
|North Aurora
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|St. Catherine Of Siena
|Dundee
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|St. Edward Central Catholic High School
|Elgin
|E-learning
|Precious Lambs Preschool (Grayslake)
|Grayslake
|Closed tomorrow
|St. Gilbert School
|Grayslake
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Marian Central Catholic Highschool
|Woodstock
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Faith Movers Academy (University Park)
|University Park
|Closed tomorrow
|Lincoln-way Area Special Education
|Frankfort
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Mother Teresa Catholic Academy
|Crete
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Providence Catholic Children's Academy
|New Lenox
|Closed tomorrow
|St. Joseph Catholic School - Manhattan
|Manhattan
|Closed tomorrow
|St. Jude School
|New Lenox
|Closed tomorrow
Colleges
|Dominican University
|River Forest
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
|Benedictine University
|Lisle
|Closed tomorrow, work-at-home
|Kankakee Community College
|Kankakee
|Closed tomorrow
|Purdue University Northwest - Hammond Campus
|Hammond
|E-learning
|Purdue University Northwest – Westville Campus
|Westville
|E-learning
|Governors State University
|University Park
|E-learning, work-at-home
|University Of St. Francis
|Joliet
|Closed tomorrow, E-learning
The announcements come as the Chicago area was upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.
Weather
The alert from the National Weather Service, which takes effect Wednesday morning, warns of the potential for anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region.
Heavy, widespread snow was expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday, with the highest totals expected during the afternoon and evening.
"Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening commute when we expect the highest snowfall rates (potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour at times)," the NWS said.
Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, districts are limited to five E-learning days per year.
Chicago Public Schools, which had not announced any closures as of Tuesday, has its own set of guidelines for determining if schools will close due to weather.
Factors used by the district include:
- Air temperature and wind chill
- The amount of snow and ice on the ground
- The accessibility of buildings and roads
- Potential issues with heating/cooling systems or power outages
- The ability to transport students safely on buses
- Air quality during periods of extreme heat
"Chicago Public Schools’ goal is to always have schools open. We don’t want students to miss valuable learning time and meals they may depend on as part of the school day," the district states on its website. "Therefore, CPS will do everything possible to keep classes in session as long as it is safe for students and staff."
Track an updated list of school closings across the Chicago area here.