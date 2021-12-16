Chicago Weather

Semi Falls Off Dan Ryan Overpass in Crash Possibly Caused by High Winds: Police

Illinois State Police say an accident that resulted in a semi falling over an overpass on the Dan Ryan Expressway was likely caused by high wind gusts.

Police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near 27th and Wentworth when the truck fell nearly 20 feet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Southbound local lanes of the expressway were closed around 27th Street, but reopened shortly after.

Weather

Chicago Weather 48 mins ago

What's That Smell? Weather Service Warns of Smoke Smell in Chicago Area Thursday

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Thursday Morning Forecast

Police said the crash was believed to be weather-related and may have been caused by high winds whipping the Chicago area.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for several counties including McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Lake and Cook. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected and the National Weather Service said "travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherDan Ryan Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us