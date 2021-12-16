Semi Falls Off Dan Ryan Overpass in Crash Possibly Caused by High Winds: Police

Illinois State Police say an accident that resulted in a semi falling over an overpass on the Dan Ryan Expressway was likely caused by high wind gusts.

Police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near 27th and Wentworth when the truck fell nearly 20 feet.

The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Southbound local lanes of the expressway were closed around 27th Street, but reopened shortly after.

Police said the crash was believed to be weather-related and may have been caused by high winds whipping the Chicago area.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for several counties including McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Lake and Cook. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected and the National Weather Service said "travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."