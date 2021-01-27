See Updated Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area After First Major Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.

The first major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing through the overnight hours into Tuesday, dumping several inches of snow and making for slick roads.

Then, lake-effect snow was set to continue through Wednesday for some counties along Lake Michigan.

How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county:

Cook County

Barrington Hills – 5.1 inches

Bridgeview – 3.6 inches

Chicago (Millennium Park) - 3.2 inches

Countryside – 3.5 inches

Des Plaines – 4.8 inches

Elk Grove Village – 3.5 inches

Evanston – 8 inches

Forest Park – 6.3 inches

Glenview – 5.9 inches

Harwood Heights – 3.6 inches

Hoffman Estates – 6.7 inches

Homewood – 2.6 inches

LaGrange Park – 3.2 inches

Lansing – 1.8 inches

Lemont – 2.5 inches

Lincolnwood – 3.5 inches

Midway International Airport – 4.5 inches

Morton Grove – 4.7 inches

Mount Prospect – 5 inches

Oak Lawn – 3.5 inches

Oak Park – 6.7 inches

O’Hare International Airport – 6 inches

Palatine – 7.3 inches

Palos Park – 3.4 inches

Park Forest – 1.5 inches

Park Ridge – 6.4 inches

Prospect Heights – 6.4 inches

Rogers Park – 3.4 inches

Roselle – 7.5 inches

Schaumburg – 7.5 inches

Streamwood – 6 inches

Westchester - 4.5 inches

Willow Springs – 3 inches

Winnetka – 3.8 inches

DeKalb County

Cortland – 4.2 inches

DeKalb – 7.6 inches

Genoa – 6.3 inches

Somonauk – 5 inches

Sycamore – 6.4 inches

DuPage County –

Bartlett - 6.5 inches

Bolingbrook – 6.7 inches

Burr Ridge – 3.9 inches

Clarendon Hills – 4.5 inches

Darien – 3.5 inches

Downers Grove – 3.9 inches

Elmhurst – 5.3 inches

Itasca – 5.3 inches

Lisle – 5 inches

Medinah - 6.7 inches

Naperville – 4 inches

Roselle – 7.5 inches

Wayne - 7 inches

West Chicago – 4 inches

Westmont – 3.6 inches

Wheaton – 6.5 inches

Grundy County –

Carbon Hill – 0.1 inches freezing rain

Coal City – 1.7 inches

Minooka – 1.5 inches

Morris – 1.5 inches

Kane County

Batavia – 5.5 inches

Elburn – 8.2 inches

Elgin – 5.6 inches

Geneva – 3.8 inches

North Aurora – 4.8 inches

St. Charles – 6.8 inches

Sugar Grove – 4.8 inches

Sycamore – 6.4 inches

Kankakee County –

Bourbonnais – 0.7 inches

Herscher – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)

Kendall County –

Montgomery – 2.4 inches

Oswego – 3.2 inches

Plainfield – 2.3 inches

Lake County (Illinois) –

Bannockburn – 6.5 inches

Buffalo Grove – 8.2 inches

Gurnee – 6.1 inches

Hawthorn Woods – 6.2 inches

Highwood – 6.2 inches

Lake Villa – 4.8 inches

Lake Zurich – 7.3 inches

Libertyville – 6.1 inches

Lindenhurst - 5.1 inches

Mundelein – 3.7 inches

Riverwoods – 6.8 inches

Waukegan – 3.8 inches

Zion - 4.8 inches

LaSalle County –

Earlville – 4.5 inches

LaSalle – 2.1 inches

Marseilles – 2 inches

Mendota – 3 inches

Ottawa – 2.4 inches

Peru – 2.1 inches

McHenry County –

Algonquin – 3 inches

Bull Valley – 3.4 inches

Cary – 4.4 inches

Crystal Lake – 2.4 inches

Harvard – 3.5 inches

Hebron – 3.5 inches

Huntley – 3 inches

Marengo – 3.8 inches

McHenry – 4.7 inches

Richmond – 3.5 inches

Woodstock – 2.5 inches

Will County –

Crete – 1.8 inches

Joliet – 2.1 inches

Lockport – 2.4 inches

Manhattan – 0.5 inches

Mokena – 1.8 inches

Monee – 1.3 inches

New Lenox – 2.5 inches

Plainfield – 2.5 inches

Peotone – 1.1 inches

Romeoville - 2.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana) –

Crown Point – 1.7 inches

Gary – 1.9 inches

Munster – 2.1 inches

Jasper County (Indiana) –

De Motte – 1 inch

Remington – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)

Newton County (Indiana) –

Mount Ayr – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)

Porter County (Indiana) –

Chesterton – 2.2 inches

Valparaiso – 1.8 inches

Portage – 1.8 inches