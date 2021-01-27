See Updated Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area After First Major Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.
The first major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing through the overnight hours into Tuesday, dumping several inches of snow and making for slick roads.
Then, lake-effect snow was set to continue through Wednesday for some counties along Lake Michigan.
Local
How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county:
Cook County
Barrington Hills – 5.1 inches
Bridgeview – 3.6 inches
Chicago (Millennium Park) - 3.2 inches
Countryside – 3.5 inches
Des Plaines – 4.8 inches
Elk Grove Village – 3.5 inches
Evanston – 8 inches
Forest Park – 6.3 inches
Glenview – 5.9 inches
Harwood Heights – 3.6 inches
Hoffman Estates – 6.7 inches
Homewood – 2.6 inches
LaGrange Park – 3.2 inches
Lansing – 1.8 inches
Lemont – 2.5 inches
Lincolnwood – 3.5 inches
Midway International Airport – 4.5 inches
Morton Grove – 4.7 inches
Mount Prospect – 5 inches
Oak Lawn – 3.5 inches
Oak Park – 6.7 inches
O’Hare International Airport – 6 inches
Palatine – 7.3 inches
Palos Park – 3.4 inches
Park Forest – 1.5 inches
Park Ridge – 6.4 inches
Prospect Heights – 6.4 inches
Rogers Park – 3.4 inches
Roselle – 7.5 inches
Schaumburg – 7.5 inches
Streamwood – 6 inches
Westchester - 4.5 inches
Willow Springs – 3 inches
Winnetka – 3.8 inches
DeKalb County
Cortland – 4.2 inches
DeKalb – 7.6 inches
Genoa – 6.3 inches
Somonauk – 5 inches
Sycamore – 6.4 inches
DuPage County –
Bartlett - 6.5 inches
Bolingbrook – 6.7 inches
Burr Ridge – 3.9 inches
Clarendon Hills – 4.5 inches
Darien – 3.5 inches
Downers Grove – 3.9 inches
Elmhurst – 5.3 inches
Itasca – 5.3 inches
Lisle – 5 inches
Medinah - 6.7 inches
Naperville – 4 inches
Roselle – 7.5 inches
Wayne - 7 inches
West Chicago – 4 inches
Westmont – 3.6 inches
Wheaton – 6.5 inches
Grundy County –
Carbon Hill – 0.1 inches freezing rain
Coal City – 1.7 inches
Minooka – 1.5 inches
Morris – 1.5 inches
Kane County
Batavia – 5.5 inches
Elburn – 8.2 inches
Elgin – 5.6 inches
Geneva – 3.8 inches
North Aurora – 4.8 inches
St. Charles – 6.8 inches
Sugar Grove – 4.8 inches
Sycamore – 6.4 inches
Kankakee County –
Bourbonnais – 0.7 inches
Herscher – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)
Kendall County –
Montgomery – 2.4 inches
Oswego – 3.2 inches
Plainfield – 2.3 inches
Lake County (Illinois) –
Bannockburn – 6.5 inches
Buffalo Grove – 8.2 inches
Gurnee – 6.1 inches
Hawthorn Woods – 6.2 inches
Highwood – 6.2 inches
Lake Villa – 4.8 inches
Lake Zurich – 7.3 inches
Libertyville – 6.1 inches
Lindenhurst - 5.1 inches
Mundelein – 3.7 inches
Riverwoods – 6.8 inches
Waukegan – 3.8 inches
Zion - 4.8 inches
LaSalle County –
Earlville – 4.5 inches
LaSalle – 2.1 inches
Marseilles – 2 inches
Mendota – 3 inches
Ottawa – 2.4 inches
Peru – 2.1 inches
McHenry County –
Algonquin – 3 inches
Bull Valley – 3.4 inches
Cary – 4.4 inches
Crystal Lake – 2.4 inches
Harvard – 3.5 inches
Hebron – 3.5 inches
Huntley – 3 inches
Marengo – 3.8 inches
McHenry – 4.7 inches
Richmond – 3.5 inches
Woodstock – 2.5 inches
Will County –
Crete – 1.8 inches
Joliet – 2.1 inches
Lockport – 2.4 inches
Manhattan – 0.5 inches
Mokena – 1.8 inches
Monee – 1.3 inches
New Lenox – 2.5 inches
Plainfield – 2.5 inches
Peotone – 1.1 inches
Romeoville - 2.5 inches
Lake County (Indiana) –
Crown Point – 1.7 inches
Gary – 1.9 inches
Munster – 2.1 inches
Jasper County (Indiana) –
De Motte – 1 inch
Remington – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)
Newton County (Indiana) –
Mount Ayr – 0.1 inches (freezing rain)
Porter County (Indiana) –
Chesterton – 2.2 inches
Valparaiso – 1.8 inches
Portage – 1.8 inches