School Closings: Some Illinois Schools Announce Closures, Switch to Remote Learning Amid Winter Storm

As an incoming winter storm system creates potentially hazardous travel conditions, some Chicago-area schools announced closures and switches to e-learning Thursday.

Among those closed were District 13 schools, Dujardin School, Erickson Elementary School and Westfield Middle School in Bloomingdale, along with Taft School District 90 in Lockport.

"Due to the inclement weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, ALL District 13 schools will be closed on Thursday, February 17 for a snow day," the Bloomingdale school district wrote on social media. "Please continue to monitor the District's website for the most up-to-date information. Thank you."

A number of districts like District 104 in Summit, District 2 in Bensenville, District 45 in Villa Park, District 53 in Oak Brook and District 180 in Burr Ridge also announced plans for remote learning.

"Given the impending winter storm predicted to hit later this evening and continue through at least tomorrow afternoon, I have decided that will not be holding in-person instruction on Thursday," District 104 Supt. Troy Whalen wrote in an alert to parents.

In Kankakee County, where the heaviest snowfall totals are expected, Momence and Grant Park schools both announced that they would switch to e-learning, as did Kankakee School District 111 and Bourbonnais School District 53.

Some counties will be under a winter storm warning overnight while others are under a winter weather advisory.

A powerful storm is expected to bring ice, snow and localized blizzard conditions to the Chicago area Thursday as officials warn of hazardous travel conditions across the state.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said a "major storm" is expected to bring heavy rains, flooding, double-digit snowfalls, ice and high winds, all of which will "create slick conditions, impacting travel across much of the state."

“The Illinois Department of Transportation’s snow-and-ice teams will be prepared and out in force, but the public needs to be ready for conditions to change quickly and worsen if they are out on the roads,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “As always during periods of extreme weather, the safest option is to postpone any unnecessary trips and stay home. If you must travel, prepare for very slow and potentially hazardous conditions. And please slow down around our plows and other emergency vehicles, giving them plenty of room to do their jobs.”