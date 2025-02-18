School closings reported across Chicago area amid extreme cold

Multiple Chicago-area school districts have announced closures as the region experiences brutal cold and dangerous wind chills.

At least seven school districts will either be closed Tuesday or will shift to e-learning, according to the latest information provided to the Emergency Closing Center late Monday.

Below is the latest list of schools that have announced closures:

Lyons School District 103 - E-learning

Dolton West School District 148 - E-learning

River Forest School Corporation - E-learning

City Of Hobart Schools - E-learning

Gary Community School Corporation - Two-hour delay

Lake Station Community Schools - Closed

Joliet Public Schools District 86 - E-learning

A cold weather advisory was issued for the entirety of northern Illinois, with wind chills of up to 30 degrees below zero expected through noon on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Such dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the NWS stated.