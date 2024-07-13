Scattered storms, ‘downburst winds' possible in Chicago area Saturday

The Chicago area could see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with damaging “downburst winds” and quarter-size hail possible.

Storms were forming in the western portions of the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, packing wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and peanut-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Those storms are expected to continue into the afternoon hours, pushing their way toward the northeast at 20-to-25 miles per hour.

Most recently, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern LaSalle County until 5:45 p.m.

In addition to gusty winds and hail, the storms could also produce “downburst” winds. According to the NWS, “downburst” winds occur during severe thunderstorms when wind is forced down from the atmosphere and toward the ground at a high rate of speed. An updraft causes the storm to form, generating raindrops and hailstones. Sometimes the updraft is so strong it causes a large amount of hail and rain to remain suspended in the air, and when that core of precipitation falls rapidly toward the ground, winds can follow, hitting the ground and spreading out in all directions in a damaging burst.

If the NWS feels that a storm could cause a downburst, a severe thunderstorm warning will typically be issued.

The Storm Prediction Center classified Illinois at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five levels of severe weather risk. The far northern suburbs, as well as Wisconsin’s Kenosha County, were at a “slight” risk, a step higher on the scale.

The storms are expected to arrive in two waves, with one arriving in the afternoon and another potentially occurring in the evening, according to forecast models.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be the gusty winds, but some hail could also form, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Similar weather patterns are expected to take hold for the rest of the weekend, with warmer temperatures and higher humidity on Sunday. Highs are expected to soar into the mid-90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees throughout the area.

Monday could see even warmer temperatures, with showers and storms once again possible. According to the SPC, most of the Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe storms on Monday, with some relief expected in the forecast by midweek.