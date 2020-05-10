Scattered Showers, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Mother’s Day in Chicago Area

It will be a cloudy and rainy Mother’s Day across the Chicago area, with below-average temperatures and gusty winds thrown in for good measure.

The day will start out with scattered showers and potentially a widely scattered thunderstorm or two, with high temperatures barely reaching the low-50s around the noon hour, according to forecast models.

As the afternoon progresses, temperatures will begin to drop, with strong northerly winds helping push temps even lower. In northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter counties will be under a lakeshore flood advisory in the afternoon, with some wind gusts topping 40 mph and causing 7-to-10 foot waves on Lake Michigan.

Significant beach and shoreline erosion are possible with the winds, according to forecast models.

Things will start to dry out Monday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side, only rising into the upper-40s and low-50s during the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday and Wednesday into the mid-to-upper 50s, then into the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday as a chance of rain returns to the forecast.