Scattered, ‘Gusty' Snow Showers Set to Hit Chicago Area Thursday Afternoon, Evening

Scattered "gusty snow showers" are expected to hit parts of the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, continuing a turbulent weather week that has been marked by unseasonable temperatures, rain and snow.

After several hours of wet weather overnight, Thursday morning saw a brief reprieve before scattered snow showers return later in the day.

Though the snow isn't expected to bring much in way of accumulation, the showers could grow "intense at times, especially late this afternoon and evening," according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service. While some reduction in visibility is possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours, the NBC 5 Storm Team said not much is expected in accumulation. Some minor totals on grassy or elevated surfaces is possible, according to meteorologist Iisha Scott.

The snow could continue into Friday, with scattered showers possible once again as highs drop to near 30 degrees.

Multiple rounds of snow showers, occasionally heavy in nature, will impact the area over the course of several days, sticking around until Saturday, according to forecast models.

Some slushy accumulations are possible during that time, but it remains unclear whether any measured accumulations will take place, given the fluctuating temperatures and the warm ground conditions.

By the time all is said and done on Saturday, colder temperatures will move in behind the storm system as it departs. Highs are only expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 20s on Saturday, and gusty winds could drop wind chills into the teens, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast models and more information from the NBC 5 Storm Team on our newscasts, or on the NBC Chicago app.