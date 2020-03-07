Saturday Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures Arrive for Start of Weekend

After a chilly start to the morning, sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be on tap for the Chicago area Saturday.

After Friday’s temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s, Saturday will provide a dramatic warm-up for the region, with high temperatures forecasted to reach the low-to-mid 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Skies will remain clear into the evening and overnight hours, with low temperatures in the high 30s or low 40s throughout the region.

Sunday will be even warmer, with mostly-to-partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s, according to forecast models.

As the day goes on, clouds will begin to increase as a weather system approaches the Chicago area. That system is expected to arrive Monday, bringing with it moderate rain and breezy conditions. Highs will still be above normal for this time of year, reaching into the mid-50s.

Even after the rain moves out, temperatures will remain just above average in the first days of the new work weeks, remaining in the high 40s and low 50s across the area.