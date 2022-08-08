Rockford Smashes Rainfall Record After 2-Day Deluge Dumps More Than 6 Inches of Precipitation

Two consecutive days of rain have dumped more than six inches of precipitation on Rockford, and a new record has been set thanks to the days-long deluge.

According to the National Weather Service, the official reporting station at Rockford Airport has measured 6.15 inches of rain in the last two days.

What’s more, 3.23 inches of rainfall have fallen on Monday alone, smashing a previous record for Aug. 8 that had been set all the way back in 1939, according to meteorologists.

It also marked the first time in more than five years that Rockford has seen three or more inches of rain in a single day, dating back to June 2017.

Rockford wasn’t the only community in Illinois that has been hammered with rain in recent days, with Winnebago County’s New Milford recording a staggering 6.21 inches of precipitation in the last two days combined.

Byron, located in Ogle County, reported 5.6 inches of rain during the successive storms, while nearby Polo recorded 5.5 inches.

In Dixon, 4.51 inches of rain fell over a 48-hour period, while Rochelle airport recorded 4.4 inches.

Other communities in the southern suburbs saw less rainfall, with Kankakee receiving 1.52 inches of rain in a 48-hour span.

Fortunately for all areas involved, it seems that dry weather will be the order of the day for the remainder of the week, with seasonable temperatures and partly-sunny skies on tap for the remainder of the work week, according to extended forecast models.