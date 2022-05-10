Rockford Sets New Record High Temperature Mark Tuesday

Tuesday was a record-setting day in more ways than one for the city of Rockford, with the mercury soaring into the 90s during the afternoon hours.

According to the National Weather Service, Rockford recorded a high temperature of 92 degrees on Tuesday, officially setting a new May 10 record in the process.

The new mark bests the 91 degree-reading on May 10, 2011 and on May 10, 1922, according to the service.

To make matters even more interesting, the city is expected to set a new record for its highest minimum daily temperature, with the mercury likely not dropping below 65 degrees before midnight.

The early-season warm spell also has pushed the city into territory that it has not experienced in 70 years.

According to the National Weather Service, May 10 marks the earliest date that the city of Rockford has experienced its first 90-degree day of the year since all the way back in 1952, when that reading came on May 4.

Officials say that Tuesday marked just the fifth time since record-keeping began that the city has hit 92 degrees on or before May 11.

Temperatures on Wednesday could potentially challenge that record again. The record high for Rockford on May 11 is 91 degrees, with that mark set back in 2011.

The record for May 12 is currently at 92 degrees, with that mark set back in 1956.