River Flood Warnings Issued in LaSalle, Grundy Counties After Heavy Weekend Rains

Flood warnings remain in effect in several communities across Illinois and Indiana after torrential rains in recent days, and more rain could be on the way to the area in the days ahead.

Saturday saw some of the worst street flooding in recent memory across the area. In Chicago, viaducts along DuSable Lake Shore Drive flooded, forcing residents to find alternate routes to their destinations during the height of the storms.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Basement flooding was also reported in several locations throughout the city, and several area expressways, including the Stevenson and Eisenhower, experienced flooding that shut down lanes and snarled traffic.

Chance for more storms, mainly in NW Indiana.

A slew of suburbs also experienced localized street flooding, with several inches of rain falling in many locations, including in Will and Kankakee counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall of recent days has caused numerous river flood warnings and advisories to go into effect throughout the region, as many rivers, including the Illinois River, approach flood stage.

A river flood warning has been issued for LaSalle County, according to the National Weather Service. The Illinois River is expected to crest at approximately three feet above flood stage on Tuesday, flooding agricultural land and lower parking lots at Starved Rock State Park.

A series of powerful storms slammed the Chicago area Saturday, bringing fierce winds and major flooding that resulted in a number of street closures throughout the region. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen takes a look at the damage.

The river is also expected to reach flood stage in Ottawa, causing minor flooding issues as water pushes back into the fox River near St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Voluntary evacuations could be triggered in nearby Marseilles as well, with “moderate flooding” expected along the river in Grundy County by Sunday afternoon.

Some areas along the Kankakee River could see flooding as well, including in areas near Shelby and Dunns Bridge in Indiana, according to the NWS. Low-lying farm areas could be impacted in those communities, with flood stage potentially being reached on Monday afternoon.

The Mazon River near Coal City is expected to rise to nearly two feet above flood stage by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, triggering a flood warning in the area.

A river flood warning is also in effect in LaPorte County, with extensive agricultural flooding expected for several days.

The most up-to-date information on flood watches and warnings can be found on the NBC Chicago weather alerts page.

The bad news for those dealing with flooding: more rain is likely on the way. While most areas will see a break from the precipitation on Sunday, the chance for rain will come roaring back on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms could develop for the morning commute Monday, then another chance of storms could emerge in the afternoon hours, according to forecast models.

In fact, each of the next four days could see a chance for rain in the area, with things finally expected to dry out by Friday as cooler, less humid air moves into the region.