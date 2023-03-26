Residents Asked to Seek Shelter As Large Hail Possible in Chicago Suburbs

NOTE: As the storms have slowed, hail and gusty winds are still present. You can find the latest information here.

Residents are being urged to seek shelter as severe weather threatens several communities in the Chicago area.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have already been issued in LaSalle and Grundy counties, with the storms churning to the northeast at 30 miles per hour.

Those warnings will last until 3:45 and 4:15 p.m., respectively, with wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and large hail possible.

Forecasters are warning residents in northwestern Grundy County and east-central LaSalle County to seek shelter, as quarter-size hail could damage cars and could cause injury to those caught outside in the storm.

Most of northern Illinois and all of northern Indiana are currently at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, with “brief tornadoes” possible in areas near Interstate 80, according to officials.

Download the NBC Chicago app, and stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s latest updates as storms approach.