Relief From the Heat? What to Expect Heading Into the Weekend in Chicago Area

After an evening of storms left thousands without power Thursday, what can Chicago-area residents expect heading into the weekend?

Some relief.

Ending a days-long streak of high temperatures in the mid-90s, Friday will cool slightly with highs between 85 and 90 but still quite humid.

Slowly but surely, high temperatures will continue on a downward track through the weekend, with some locations seeing the mercury only rising to around 80 degrees on Sunday.

There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms both Saturday evening and Sunday morning, however.

The long-range forecast suggests that another surge of heat could make its way into the region by the middle of next week, with a high pressure system potentially keeping that warm air in place for several days.

Many residents were left cleaning up from storms that hit parts of the Chicago area Thursday evening, downing trees and power lines in some suburbs.