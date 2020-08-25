Chicago Forecast

Record-Breaking Heat Possible in Chicago Wednesday

After two days of warm temperatures and high humidity, the Chicago area could be in for a record-breaking day on Wednesday, as high temperatures could make history.

According to current forecast models, high temperatures in the upper-90s are expected in Chicago and in the surrounding suburbs, and that could equal a new record high for Aug. 26. According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for Chicago for Aug. 26 is currently at 97 degrees, and with the NBC 5 Storm Team predicting a high of 98 on Wednesday, we could see record-heat in the city.

Humidity will continue to be a concern in the city and surrounding suburbs, with heat indices likely being pushed past 100 degrees by the sticky conditions.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but not much cooler, with highs still in the mid-to-upper 90s throughout the region.

Real relief finally enters the forecast on Friday, as a cold front is expected to make its way through the area. That front will come with the chance for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms, according to forecast models, but it will also usher in much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

In fact, highs are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 70s by Sunday, with sunny skies and pleasant conditions for the area after the heat wave concludes.

