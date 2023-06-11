Rainy, cooler conditions expected in Chicago area Sunday

After a summery burst of heat in recent days, temperatures are expected to cool dramatically on Sunday, with rainy and windy conditions also expected in the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, those rainy conditions could potentially linger into the early afternoon hours on Sunday, with cloudy skies expected for much of the day.

Winds could also be gusty, with occasional gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour.

Forecasters are also warning residents of beach hazards along the shores of Lake Michigan on Sunday, with waves of 7-to-10 feet expected on the water because of the windy conditions.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Residents are urged to avoid swimming, as well as walking on piers and breakwalls near the lake because of the hazardous conditions.

There could be some breaks in the clouds late in the day, paving the way for a bit of sunshine, but temperatures won’t respond, remaining firmly locked in the upper-50s and low-60s throughout the day.

Overnight lows into Monday morning could drop into the 40s in some locations, but highs on Monday afternoon could rebound nicely into the mid-60s to low-70s, according to forecast models.

More scattered showers could enter the forecast Monday night and into Tuesday, but once that rain moves out, a warm-up is possible, with highs racing back into the 80s by Wednesday.

For all the latest information, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team.