Rain to Give Way to Snow as Weekend Nears

While most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana are seeing rain on Thursday night, most of that will change into snow as another round of wintry weather is set to hit leading into the weekend.

Rain showers are making for slick conditions across the viewing area on Thursday night, but temperatures are staying above the freezing mark, leading to mostly wet roadways for motorists.

That is expected to change during the day on Friday as a low pressure system continues to churn through the region. Snow is expected to build into the area in the late afternoon and into the evening Friday, and most of the region will see snow in the overnight hours heading into Saturday.

While forecast models differ on the amount of snow we can expect to see, it does appear that snowfall totals could be heavier than expected on Saturday, leading to potentially hazardous travel conditions at times.

