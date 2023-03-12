Rain, Snow Showers Expected in Chicago Area Sunday, With Chilly Temps

A low-pressure system slowly plodding its way across the upper Midwest will bring more rain and snow showers to the Chicago area Sunday, though accumulations are expected to be on the lighter side.

According to NBC 5 forecast models, light snow showers are expected to hang around the northern and western suburbs Sunday morning, with most of the precipitation focused on areas north of the city of Chicago.

The aforementioned low-pressure system will keep the chance for precipitation around through most of the day, though there could be lulls in the action, especially around the noon hour.

Parts of the region, especially those south of Interstate 80, could see precipitation in the form of rain instead of snow, according to forecast models.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

High temperatures are expected to settle into the upper-30s, with some locations potentially seeing highs right around the 40-degree mark.

Those scattered snow showers could stick around through Monday morning, with lake-effect snow possible in northwest Indiana as well.

All told, accumulations are expected to be very light, with areas near the border with Wisconsin possibly seeing an inch of snow by Monday afternoon. Elsewhere, less than one-half inch of snow is expected through the entire system.

Highs will stick around the 30s on both Monday and Tuesday, with a warmup expected on Wednesday as highs reach into the upper-40s and low-50s. That will continue into Thursday, though another system will bring rain into the region on both Thursday and Friday and cool things off again, with temps dropping back into the 30s by the weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecasts and weather information.