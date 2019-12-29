Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

After several days of above-average temperatures, the Chicago area will get a slap of winter on Monday as snow is in the forecast.

Before that snow arrives, rain is expected throughout the region during the overnight hours. That rain could be heavy at times, especially in the northern suburbs and northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

That rain will eventually transition over to snow during the morning commute, but most of the moisture will have moved out of the area by the time the temperature drops low enough for the switch to occur.

High temperatures Monday are expected to be much more seasonal than they have been, with highs expected in the mid-to-high 30s.

As the afternoon goes on, the threat of snow will come back in a big way, as the region could see an accumulating snowfall for the first time this month. Most areas will see around an inch of snow, but parts of the far northwestern suburbs could see two or more inches.

After the snow clears out of the area Tuesday, temperatures will remain on the chilly side as the new year will be rung in with low temperatures in the 20s.

Later in the week, high temperatures will once again move into the low-to-mid 40s, with sunny skies expected to wrap up the work week.