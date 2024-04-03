Rain, snow mix to continue impacting Chicago area for several days

A slow-moving system of low pressure parked over Lake Michigan is bringing bands of rain and snow to the Chicago area Wednesday, and it likely won’t depart the upper Midwest for a few more days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the system is continuing to drag those bands of precipitation across the area on Wednesday, bringing slushy snow to the city and its western suburbs and rain to areas further south.

That system is expected to move across Lake Michigan and enter western Michigan by Wednesday night, but its impacts will still be felt here, as rain is expected to continue falling as temperatures warm above the freezing mark areawide.

Wind gusts are also expected to continue in conjunction with the weather system, reaching up to 40 miles per hour in some locations further to the south of the city.

On Thursday morning, mixed precipitation is expected to once again occur, and while accumulating snow likely won’t fall, travel conditions could still be slick and hazardous for the morning commute because of the continuing precipitation.

Rain is expected to continue off-and-on through Thursday afternoon and into the evening, and scattered showers will remain in the forecast through Friday morning when the system finally moves far enough away form the Chicago area.

Friday afternoon and Saturday are expected to be partly-to-mostly sunny, but highs will still remain in the 40s across the region. Highs could threaten 50 by Sunday, but scattered showers will be possible as the weekend concludes.

A warming trend could arrive by Monday, with highs climbing back into the 60s just in time for a total solar eclipse across southern Illinois and central Indiana.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather alerts and information.