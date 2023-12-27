Rain, snow expected to impact Chicago area overnight

The Thursday morning commute could be a soggy one for Chicago-area residents, as a low-pressure system will drag precipitation back into the region.

That system is expected to arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing rain and occasional snow to the region.

The heaviest snow is expected to occur in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago, though temperatures will likely hover around the freezing mark, meaning that accumulations should stay on the light side.

Road impacts are possible through Thursday morning, with minor accumulations possible on elevated and grassy surfaces.

In Chicago and the southern suburbs, the precipitation should remain liquid, with low temperatures in the mid-30s, according to forecast models.

Scattered showers will continue to linger during the day on Thursday, and could even remain around the area through Friday before finally clearing out.

Conditions should remain dry into Sunday, with cooler temperatures and highs in the low-to-mid 30s across the area. After a chance of flurries or light snow showers on Sunday, things are expected to dry out as the new year begins, with cool temperatures in the low-30s through at least the start of the short work week.

Stay tuned to NBC Chicago for all the latest forecasts and radar.