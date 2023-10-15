Rain slowly ends, with mix of clouds and sun in Chicago area

After a dreary Saturday, some parts of the Chicago area will begin to see some sunshine on Sunday, while others will continue to see clouds and lake-effect showers.

Areas near Lake Michigan in northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana will be the most likely to see lake-effect showers on Sunday, but that rain will slowly drift off to the east as the afternoon goes along, according to forecast models.

Clouds will linger in that area through most of the day however, with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

Areas away from Lake Michigan in the western suburbs could potentially see some sunshine, especially later in the day, with slightly warmer temperatures.

Forecast models indicate that wind gusts will continue throughout the day, topping out at 20-to-25 miles per hour in some locations.

Those winds will continue through Monday, though the dry conditions will continue as highs remain in the mid-50s.

A chance of frost could return to the forecast overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with the possibility of rain showers returning to the forecast by Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the 60s.