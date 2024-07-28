Rainy Sunday in Chicago's forecast, with severe storms possible this week

The Chicago area will see plenty of unsettled weather in coming days, with hot and humid conditions and a threat of severe thunderstorms in the forecast.

Sunday will see average temps in the Chicago area, with highs in the low-80s, but there will be several chances of rain during the day. While severe weather is not expected, some showers and storms could produce locally heavy downpours, leading to isolated flash flooding in the region.

After an overnight period of humid conditions and temps in the 70s, early morning could bring some showers to the area, especially in Chicago’s western suburbs. Those showers could impact the morning commute, but are the precursor to the main event on Monday night.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, strong-to-severe thunderstorms could develop and push across the area Monday evening, bringing all manner of severe storm threats with them.

Those could include damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, with an isolated chance of a tornado also in the forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Chicago area at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five levels, but that could go up as the system develops, officials caution.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s on Monday, but will warm into the low-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will also tick upward on those days, pushing heat indices into the mid-to-upper 90s, and there will be threats of showers and storms each day.

Tuesday will once again see the Chicago area at a “marginal” risk of severe storms, according to SPC officials.

The consistent chances for rain will likely dwindle by Thursday, according to extended forecast models.

