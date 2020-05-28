Chicago Weather

Rain, Scattered Storms Possible Across Chicago Area

A moist air mass could make potential rainfall heavy at times

Rain showers and possibly scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening in the Chicago area.

Rain is likely late Thursday afternoon and evening with embedded thunderstorms.

A moist air mass could make potential rainfall heavy at times.

Flash flooding will be possible in some locations, especially far northwest counties by late evening.

The rain and isolated storms will likely taper by the late-evening hours as temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s. If Chicago receives at least 0.7 inches of rain, it will be only the ninth time in city history with double-digit rainfall in a month.

Some light showers could linger into Friday morning as cooler temps move in.

Friday's highs will sit in the low-70s, dropping into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Conditions are expected to remain dry through the weekend, however.

