Rain returns to the Chicago area this weekend, along with snow showers

Steady rain showers persisted throughout the day on Friday, making for a wet and dreary end to the work week. If that wasn't enough - more rain and even some snow are on the horizon.

A weather system heading northeast drenched parts of the Chicago area beginning in the morning hours and was expected to move out around 10 p.m.

After that, we'll see a brief break overnight.

Saturday could start off with a peek of sunshine and temperatures in the high 30s -- before a taste of winter arrives.

A system approaching from Wisconsin will slide toward the Chicago area, bringing a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller said.

Shoveling likely won't be necessary as much of the area will only see around one tenth of an inch of snow.

However, it'll be a different story in parts of Northwest Indiana.

Portions of LaPorte and Porter counties could experience bands of lake-effect snow through the evening, with minor accumulations of around an inch.

After the snow moves out, get ready for a return of pleasant conditions for the remainder of the weekend.

The sun will come back on Sunday as high temperatures climb into the upper 40s, according to meteorologists. Then, a dramatic warmup will take place Monday, rising temperatures into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high of around 65 degrees expected. While it'll likely be clear for the majority of the day, showers are possible in the evening.