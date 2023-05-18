Rain Possible Overnight, Then Dry Weather Could Last Until Memorial Day Weekend

The Chicago area could potentially see some showers and perhaps an occasional thunderstorm overnight and into Friday morning, but once that cold front moves through, things are about to make a change for the downright pleasant to end the month of May.

In fact, according to extended forecast models, no rain appears to be in the offing through at least Memorial Day weekend, a long stretch of pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Before we get to that, a line of showers, associated with a low-pressure system currently churning over Canada, will descend through the area late Thursday night and into Friday morning, potentially sticking around through at least the morning commute for Chicago drivers.

Other parts of the area in the far southern suburbs and into northwest Indiana could potentially see that rain continue into the early afternoon, but once it moves out, there is a chance for some haze caused by wildfire smoke drifting over the area from Canada.

Mostly-sunny conditions are expected heading into Saturday, and that will pretty much be the case for a long stretch of time. Long-range forecast models indicate no threats of precipitation, with highs in the 70s and into the 80s for most of the week.

Forecasters recommend that those with new plants in the ground continue to water them in the coming days because of the dry conditions, with some models indicating that a surge of above-average warmth could also be looming in the forecast.

As always, be sure to stick with the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information.