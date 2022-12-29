Rain Lurks in Chicago's NYE Forecast, But Could it Stick Around Until Midnight?

A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?

Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.

A front will approach the area on Friday, bringing with it a more widespread threat of rain and cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to dip, but will remain above average as readings top out in the 40s across the area.

Saturday still features some question marks in the forecast, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Rain from the passing front will likely stick around the area in the morning, but could clear out by afternoon.

The big question will come later in the evening, as forecast models have indicated that precipitation could potentially persist in the region. There is still some uncertainty with the forecast, with models slowly dialing in during the coming days.

Regardless, any precipitation that would fall during New Year’s Eve festivities would be of the liquid variety, as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 30s by the time midnight, and 2023, roll around.

Above-average temperatures are expected to stick around for several days as Chicago heads into the new year, with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the threat of rain will also stick around. After a front passes again late Tuesday, things will likely clear out on the precipitation front, but temperatures will also cool off a bit, settling into the upper-30s or perhaps right around 40 degrees by Wednesday.