Rain, fog and snow could snarl Chicago commutes, forecast models say

Commuters in the Chicago area could see a wide variety of weather issues Wednesday morning, as rain, fog and even snow could cause problems on roadways.

Heavy rain impacting the Chicago area on Tuesday will likely begin to ease by Wednesday morning, but there is still a chance for some rain showers or drizzle across the area as Chicagoans begin heading to work, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

What’s more, some fog could develop in the morning, limiting visibility and adding another challenge to those getting to work.

High temperatures will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s on Wednesday morning, then will start to drop dramatically in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

That drop in temperatures will also be accompanied by a wind advisory, which will go into effect at 2 p.m. and remain in place until midnight in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will be possible in those areas, and will have significant impacts on north-south roadways, according to officials.

Other parts of the Chicago area will also see strong winds during that window.

Those winds will be especially troublesome if a forecasted changeover from rain to snow occurs in the late afternoon and into the evening, with blowing snow potentially limiting visibility on area roadways. Slick spots could also develop, though accumulations of snow aren’t expected with the warmer ground temperatures.

Clouds will finally start to clear out of the area on Thursday morning, paving the way for a sunnier and cooler afternoon, with readings in the upper-30s and low-40s, according to forecast models.

Friday could once again see a rain of mix and snow across the area, but after a dry weekend things are expected to warm up considerably heading into next week. Monday could see readings in the mid-to-upper 50s and Tuesday could be even warmer, with the mercury soaring into the low-to-mid 60s across the area.

For all the latest weather news and information, be sure to tune into the NBC 5 Storm Team.