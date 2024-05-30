Rain, cooler temps could return to Chicago's weekend forecast

After a brief warm-up on Friday, Chicago could once again see some cooler temperatures over the weekend, though there will also be plenty of sunshine as well.

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, a weather system bringing rain to the Great Plains and some severe weather to Texas will slowly churn its way toward the Chicago area, but likely won’t arrive until very late on Friday night.

Before then, temperatures will likely settle into the 70s or perhaps hit 80 degrees in some locations, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies expected in the meantime.

That system will finally arrive Friday, and will continue bringing chances of showers and perhaps embedded thunderstorms into Saturday morning, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will also be cooler as winds once again shift off of Lake Michigan, with highs struggling to crack 70 degrees in the city of Chicago.

The afternoon could see dry conditions as the system moves out, though some widely scattered showers could still impact the region.

Conditions are expected to stay mostly dry on Sunday, with temperatures starting to warm back up into the upper-70s. Temps will get back into the 80s by Monday, but a chance of rain will also return to the forecast, persisting through roughly midweek according to forecast models.

