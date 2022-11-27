Rain, Breezy Conditions Expected in Chicago Area Sunday

Residents in the Chicago area can expect to see rainy and windy conditions as they wrap up their holiday weekend Sunday, with occasional heavy downpours possible throughout the morning.

According to forecast models, rain wrapping around a low-pressure system will continue to impact the Chicago area through much of the morning and into the early afternoon. Some of the rain bands could produce heavy downpours, especially in the northern suburbs, causing issues on area roadways.

Winds will also be a factor, coming out of the north and occasionally gusting to around 20 miles per hour during the day.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-40s, right around their seasonal averages.

Eventually the rain will stop in the late afternoon and into the early evening hours, and though a stray shower is possible late Sunday, skies will slowly start to clear, culminating in a sunnier Monday morning.

A few clouds may drift in occasionally Monday, but conditions will be mostly pleasant, with calmer winds and highs once again rising into the mid-40s.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s, but area residents would be wise to embrace that warmth, as a cold front will rapidly descend into the area, bringing with it rainy conditions and significantly cooler temperatures.

After that front clears out on Wednesday, highs are only expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s by Thursday, though readings could rebound slightly heading into the first weekend of December.