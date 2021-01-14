Rain and Snow Expected as Wet System Heads Toward Chicago Area

One thing is clear: the Chicago area is going to see some precipitation Thursday.

But whether it's rain or snow will depend largely on several factors including location, time and temperatures.

Rain is expected to develop across much of the area, moving in from west to east during the afternoon hours Thursday. By late afternoon, the rain is expected to grow heavier as it begins to mix with snow in far western counties.

Further into the evening, the rain will continue to mix with snow for most, transitioning to all snow from west to east before beginning to taper overnight.

Periodic snow showers are possible overnight and into Friday morning, with a wintry mix still possible for some.

By the time the system leaves, far west and northwest counties may be left with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, while areas along the lakefront and south will likely see a half-inch or less.

Light snow and flurries will be possible through the weekend with temperature highs sitting in the 30s.