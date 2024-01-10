Quick burst of snow could impact Thursday morning commute in Chicago area

While Chicago-area residents are paying attention to a winter storm that could impact the region on Friday and into Saturday, a quick-hitting burst of snow could cause accumulations overnight.

According to the National Weather Service and the NBC 5 Storm Team, that snow could begin developing across the area late Wednesday and persist into Thursday morning.

Areas north of Interstate 80 will see higher accumulations, with 1-to-2 inches of snow possible. Some spots could see more, according to forecast models.

Areas south of the interstate could see up to an inch of snow before daybreak.

Forecasters say that the snow could cause some issues on the Thursday morning commute, urging motorists to check road conditions before leaving their homes.

While that snow will exit the area, more could be on the way late Thursday and especially into Friday, with a winter storm potentially impacting the Chicago area with significant snowfall and gusty winds.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area, with six inches or more of snow possible by the time the storm exits on Saturday morning. Wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour could cause blizzard conditions on Friday afternoon and into the evening, leading officials to urge residents to postpone unnecessary travel at that time.

The National Weather Service could issue warnings associated with the storm on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether that will be necessary.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.