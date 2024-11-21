Poor visibility, heavy snow lead to Chicago-area alerts

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday afternoon throughout the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service, leading to serious travel issues around the area.

A wind advisory will also remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication, visibility concerns are already emerging on area roadways, with heavy, wind-blown snow impacting travel.

“Please drive with caution while visibility is low,” the alert said.

Tollway cameras from around the Chicago area captured scenes of heavy snow accumulating on roadways and obscuring visibility due to the strong winds, which are gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour in some locations.

It is expected that 2-to-4 inches of snow could fall, with heavier totals in counties closer to Chicago, according to forecast models.

That snow is expected to eventually turn to rain as the afternoon moves along, which could cause slick spots on area roadways.

Even after the snow stops, some blowing snow could still occur as wind speeds continue to increase in the afternoon, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible.

After precipitation clears, the Chicago area will likely see temperatures in the 40s through the weekend, though highs could creep back into the 50s by Monday, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.