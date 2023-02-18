Plenty of Sunshine, Breezy Conditions in Chicago's Forecast for Saturday

After Thursday’s wintry weather and Friday’s chilly conditions, the weekend is looking at lot more pleasant in the Chicago area, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected Saturday.

According to forecast models, skies should be clear through most of the morning, with a few clouds drifting into the region by the afternoon hours.

That sunshine will come with warmer temperatures as well, with most areas settling into the low-40s for high temperatures, just above their normal levels for mid-February.

Breezy conditions are expected to continue as well however, with gusts of 20-to-25 miles per hour possible throughout the day as southwesterly winds continue to remain in place.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As evening rolls along, clouds will stick around, helping keep temperatures a bit warmer overnight in the area. No precipitation is expected at this time.

Sunday will see some clouds early in the day, but those will begin to clear out in the afternoon, with highs rising into the upper-40s and even threatening to eclipse 50 degrees in some locations.

The next real threat of rain will enter the forecast on Wednesday, with periods of liquid precipitation and some mixed precipitation both possible depending on how quickly temperatures drop, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all your latest details and information on the forecast.