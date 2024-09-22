Plenty of rain, dangerous Lake Michigan waves in Chicago forecast

The Chicago area will get its first substantial rainfall in recent memory on Sunday as a cold front pushes through the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that front is going to carry with it plenty of rain, with up to an inch of precipitation possible in areas south of Interstate 80 and a half inch or more possible in areas north of the highway.

Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the early afternoon hours when the bulk of the precipitation is expected to arrive.

Gusty winds will also howl down Lake Michigan on Sunday and will continue to do so into Monday, causing 6-to-10 foot waves and creating hazardous conditions for swimmers and watercraft, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low-to-mid 70s, and will dip as the cold front pushes through the area.

The rain is expected to wind down into the evening hours on Sunday, and overnight clouds will begin to clear out, paving the way for a sunny and cooler day on Monday. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures will likely settle into the upper-60s on both Monday and Tuesday, with another chance of rain entering the forecast on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb back into the low-to-mid 70s for the remainder of the work week, with partly-to-mostly sunny conditions expected, according to forecast models.