Pleasant temps, breezy conditions in Chicago forecast Sunday

Sunday will likely be a pleasant day in the Chicago area, though breezy conditions and a looming cold front both emerge in the region’s forecast.

According to forecast models, morning drizzle is expected to clear out of the area, paving the way for a partly sunny afternoon, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s across the area.

While the wind won’t be quite as strong, it will still be a breezy afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20-to-25 miles per hour. That will once again cause high waves and dangerous rip currents on Lake Michigan, posing hazards for boaters out on the water.

After another clear day on Monday with highs in the upper-70s, a cold front is expected to pass through the area on Tuesday morning, bringing with it renewed windy conditions and more notably a bit of a drop in temperatures. While readings will still be in the low-70s during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, nighttime lows will plunge into the mid-to-upper 40s for a taste of brisk fall air.

The next real chance of rain won’t emerge in the forecast until Friday, but highs will also rebound back into the mid-to-upper 70s late in the work week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.