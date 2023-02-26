Pleasant Sunday in Chicago Forecast, but Heavy Rain and Strong-to-Severe Thunderstorms Possible Overnight

The Chicago area is going to get a pleasant and warmer Sunday, but a large storm system currently parked in the American southwest will soon arrive, bringing heavy rains and a chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

According to the forecast models, that storm will remain over parts of Utah, Arizona and Colorado for parts of Sunday, while the Chicago area basks in partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-40s on Sunday, and could even rise into the low-50s in some locations.

That will change fairly dramatically in the overnight hours late Sunday and into early Monday. A large weather disturbance is expected to arrive in force Monday morning, packing gusty winds, heavy rains and even the chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Localized-flooding is possible with the storms, with 1-to-1.5 inches of rain possible across the area before the system departs on Monday afternoon.

The main threats associated with the system will be the heavy rains, with areas north of Interstate 80 potentially taking the biggest punch from the storm. Areas to the south of that may receive slightly less rain, but they will also be under threat of thunderstorms, with isolated severe storms possible, especially south of the Kankakee River Valley.

Gusty winds are also in the forecast, with those winds kicking up on Monday morning and then again on Monday evening. Some gusts could be quite strong, blowing in excess of 40 miles per hour.

After that storm system moves out, things should be quieter on Tuesday, with partly-sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecast models and live radar as the storm approaches.