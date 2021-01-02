Chicago Forecast

Patchy Fog and Clouds Cover Chicago Area Saturday

After a winter storm brought snow, ice and freezing rain New Year's Day, cloudy skies and fog are expected to cover the Chicago area Saturday.

Saturday morning will likely remain dry with patches of fog and mist making its way through the area. Cloudy skies should remain throughout the day.

Temperatures remain fairly average for this time of year with Saturday highs in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a mix of snow and rain is expected to return with more accumulation likely in areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana. Some areas could see around two inches of snowfall overnight.

Snow could continue through Sunday morning, making its way east by the afternoon hours and bringing drier conditions for the remainder of the day. Clouds could clear for partly sunny skies by Sunday evening.

Dry and quiet conditions will likely continue to start the week with Monday and Tuesday expected to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but no rain nor snow.

The next chance for a winter storm is Wednesday bringing a mix of snow and rain.

