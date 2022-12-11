Patchy Drizzle, Fog Possible on Dreary Sunday in Chicago Area

Cloudy conditions have gripped the Chicago area for several days, and that pattern is showing no signs of letting up, as a dreary Sunday is expected for residents to cap off the weekend.

According to forecast models, cloud cover and light breezes are expected throughout the day Sunday, with high temperatures expected to settle into the low-40s in the afternoon.

With the humid conditions and low cloud cover, patchy fog or even some light drizzle are also possible in scattered areas, with motorists urged to use caution when traveling on area roadways.

That pattern is expected to hold overnight, with some fog and light drizzle possible across the area.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

High temperatures Monday will once again be in the low-40s under cloudy skies, but a weather disturbance churning toward the area will cause some changes in the forecast beginning Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly Tuesday and into Wednesday, with highs possibly climbing above the 50-degree mark in the south suburbs and rising into the mid-to-upper 40s elsewhere.

Winds are also expected to pick up ahead of the front, and they’ll continue to remain blustery late Tuesday and into Wednesday when rain arrives, with occasional downpours possible.

By late Thursday, the system will have begun to work its way out of the area, but cooler temperatures behind the front could potentially cause some mixed precipitation into Friday morning, though no snow accumulations are expected.

High temperatures next weekend could be a bit cooler than what the area has seen recently, with readings in the mid-30s possible.