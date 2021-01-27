Parts of Cook County Under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday for Lake-Effect Snow

While the winter snowstorm may be over for many in the Chicago area, for some, even more snow is still possible Wednesday.

Central and Southern Cook County are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday afternoon. The advisory, which began at 6 a.m., continues through 4 p.m. for cities including Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, La Grange, Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, and Park Forest.

The advisory warns of additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, possibly as high as 4 inches, as brief but heavy snow could fall from mid-morning into the afternoon, depending on where the narrow band of lake effect snow forms.

"Conditions with and accumulations from lake effect snow can vary considerably over just a few miles," the advisory states. "The potential exists for a narrow lake effect snow band to remain stationary for several hours. Winds gusting to 25 mph will further reduce visibility in the snow, especially near the lakeshore."

A special weather statement was also issued for parts of Northern Cook Count as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, which could also see the effects of the lake effect snow showers.

As Wednesday moves along, the snow is expected to cross back over Lake Michigan and into Lake and Porter counties in Indiana during the afternoon and evening hours, with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible in those locations.

"A brief one hour period of moderate to heavy snow with winds gusting to 25 mph is possible during this time and may impact the evening commute," the statement reads.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution while traveling during those snow showers, which are expected to dissipate Wednesday evening.