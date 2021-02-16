Parts of Chicago Area See 18 Inches of Snow in Latest Blast of Winter Weather

Parts of the Chicago area saw well over a foot of snow Monday night into Tuesday, with some snowfall totals reaching as high as 18 inches, as the latest round of winter weather blanketed the region.

Chicago's Midway Airport saw 17.7 inches of snow from Monday to Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, while O'Hare Airport saw 7.5 inches.

The city and areas closest to the lake have seen the highest snowfall, as the storm system combined with lake effect snow to deliver a one-two punch.

As of Tuesday morning, north suburban Evanston saw the highest snow total of the area as reported to the NWS, clocking in at 18 inches.

Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood saw 17 inches, while Douglas got 16.9 inches, Albany Park saw 16 inches and Lake View got 14.5 inches. Other areas that saw more than a foot of snow so far include suburban Forest Park, which got 13 inches, Harwood Heights with 15 inches, as well as Oak Lawn and Thornton, which both saw 14.5 inches, per the NWS.

Northwest Indiana also got walloped with lake effect snow and the blast of winter weather, leaving 16 inches in Valparaiso and 11.3 inches in Crown Point.

And the snow isn't quite done with some parts of the Chicago area yet. Cook County and Lake County in Illinois will remain under a winter storm warning through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, several more inches of snow are possible before the storm moves out of the area, with the highest totals expected within five to 10 miles of Lake Michigan.

More snow combined with blustery winds will make for continued low visibility on roadways through the morning on Tuesday, with forecasters warning residents to use extreme caution if travel is necessary.