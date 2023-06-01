Parts of Chicago Area in ‘Moderate Drought' as Summer Nears

With one of the driest months of May on record in the rearview mirror, parts of the Chicago area are currently experiencing a “moderate drought,” and it could be a challenge to catch back up as the summer season arrives.

According to the National Weather Service, the city of Chicago’s official reporting station at O’Hare International Airport received just 0.71 inches of rain in the month of May, the lowest precipitation total the city has seen since 1994.

In fact, it was the fourth-driest month of May on record in the city, according to NWS officials.

Normally, the city sees around 4.5 inches of rain during the month of May, the wettest month of the year, but thanks to precipitation shortfalls in April and May, the city is nearly 1.75 inches of rain behind what it normally has this time of year.

As a result, areas around the city, including most of Lake, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, are currently experiencing “moderate drought” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

All other parts of the Chicago area, and all of northern Indiana, are currently experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions.

Grass in Illinois and Indiana has been reported to be going “dormant,” and pond levels are dropping. Corn and beans are okay, but soil crusting is becoming an issue.

Younger trees and shrubs are also showing signs of stress, according to officials.

The story is even more stark in other parts of the Midwest. Parts of Iowa and Missouri are seeing severe-to-extreme drought, while large portions of the Great Plains are seeing extreme drought patterns.

Those hoping for rain in the coming weeks may have to adjust their expectations too. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the coming weather pattern isn’t favorable for widespread rain that could help address the precipitation deficit, meaning that things could get worse before they get better.

There is, perhaps, a bit of good news, however. In terms of a long-range climate prediction, NWS says that there is a chance of above-average precipitation during meteorological summer, which occurs between June and August.

Whether that’s enough to stave off drought would remain to be seen.